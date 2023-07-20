SMITHFIELD – Smithfield is seeking $525,000 in Community Development Block Grants this year to rehabilitate the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center and for a new deck at the Home for Youth Recovering from Trauma.
Town Planner Michael Philips presented two grant applications to the Town Council during the July 11 meeting. Both were approved, allowing Phillips to request $500,000 for the ESNC and $25,000 for the HYRT.
Phillips said the HYRT, located at 111 West Greenville Road, is owned and operated by the non-profit Family Service of Rhode Island. The group requested that Phillips include them in CDBG applications to help replace a crumbling deck with a new accessible deck and ramp, as well as an ADA-compliant door.
Work at the ESNC includes phases two and three of the rehabilitation plan. Renovations will include the main hall, east wing, and the old bowling alley portion of the facility, or approximately 3,450 square feet. Phillips said phase two and three development of the ESNC will allow the entirety of the building to be able to be occupied.
The main hall space, around 2,100 square feet, will be restored to its historic character. Another 1,350 square feet of space will be renovated to provide a conference room, restrooms, community space, storage, and offices. Work in those areas will include the replacement of modern windows with historically accurate replacement windows, repairs and replacement of clapboard siding to replace the modern plywood and paneling, and fixing of the historic wood trim.
Additional work includes upgrades to the existing restroom to be ADA compliant, repairing flooring, insulation, touchless technology such as keyless entry, faucets, lighting, and more to reduce the spread of COVID. Work will include updating interior finishes and coatings, as well as new electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
Phase one of improvements at the ESNC is funded by a $295,000 grant through former Congressman David Cicilline’s office and $295,000 in previous CDBG funding. The town also dedicated $550,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the ESNC and $200,000 in additional town funding.
The ESNC closed in March 2017 after an inspection found serious health and safety deficiencies in the more than 170-year-old historic building.
The building, built in 1851 by Gov. Phillip Allen, served as a union church and meeting hall for the mill community of Allenville, which is now Esmond. It later moved 150 feet across the railroad tracks to where it sits today. Over the years, it served as a community center with a bowling alley, dance hall, and school library, and hosted various events such as weddings, youth dances, and scout meetings.
Renovations will feature new offices for health services, recreation, human services, and the youth council.
