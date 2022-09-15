SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Senior Center will receive $334,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for substantial repairs including windows, doors, replacing the roof, tiling and paving, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Phillips said it is the first time the town applied for CDBG funding for the project, which will replace windows and doors in the older section of the center as well as pave the back lot to remedy drainage issues near the bocce court.
Doors and windows and the roof of the facility are 26 years old and need to be replaced. Fifty-four windows will be replaced, including three double-hung windows and 21 fixed windows. The windows will replace the building’s original windows, which are drafty and difficult to open, with dried weather stripping, Phillips said.
“We are proposing to install new window inserts that meet today’s energy code and will match the windows in the newer wing of the center which was constructed in 2004,” he said.
Likewise, the exterior doors, two double doors and seven single doors, need to be replaced with efficiency doors including up-to-date hardware.
The roof is leaking in several areas and is repeatedly in need of patching where shingles have blown off, Phillips said. In addition, floor tile in the lounge/TV room and a portion of the main hallway is cracked, creating an uneven surface and tripping hazard in some places. The carpet in the lounge/TV area is worn and needs replacing.
Paving will include the installation of 60 feet of new drain pipe as well as two new catch basins, replacing several damaged sections of sidewalk to correct tripping hazards and the installation of crushed stone around the building and walkways.
The paving also includes drainage improvements to the existing parking lot and driveways where it is cracked and heaved, creating an uneven walking surface that is “especially hazardous to seniors with mobility issues,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the town will spend the amount of the grant, which does not have a matching portion, and then be reimbursed. He said it comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which seeks to fund projects that affect low-to-moderate-income residents.
“Generally, the elderly are considered low to moderate income, so we qualified,” he said.
Phillips said the town applies for CDBG funding every year, previously receiving money for the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center and other social service agencies in the past.
The project narrative states that 389 seniors are served at the Smithfield Senior Center, which provides local seniors access to social activities, meals, parties, games and exercise classes.
All of the improvements completed through the CDBG grant would ensure that the building that houses all those functions will continue to be there to serve the needs of the current elderly population as well as the growing senior population who will use the facility in the future, Phillips said.
“The importance of the Senior Center is even greater in this post-pandemic period, as depression linked to isolation has been identified as a significant COVID-19 impact among elders. Breaking social isolation through activities with peers and with family and friends in a well-lit, safe environment such as will be provided with these improvements will go a long way toward minimizing the long-term negative effects of the pandemic,” Phillips said.
