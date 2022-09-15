The Smithfield Senior Center
A Community Development Block Grant will cover repairs at the Smithfield Senior Center including paving, roofing, windows and doors.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Senior Center will receive $334,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for substantial repairs including windows, doors, replacing the roof, tiling and paving, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.

Phillips said it is the first time the town applied for CDBG funding for the project, which will replace windows and doors in the older section of the center as well as pave the back lot to remedy drainage issues near the bocce court.

