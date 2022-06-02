SMITHFIELD – Small businesses in Smithfield can apply for up to $3,000 in relief funds from the town after the Town Council earmarked $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fill revenue shortfalls.
The goal of the plan is to provide micro-grants to Smithfield businesses to support economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19. Businesses are eligible for grants of up to $3,000, subject to change based on case-by-case considerations.
Grants will be provided to businesses that meet necessary qualifications. All businesses that saw a loss in revenue are encouraged to apply for a grant. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the town, and recipients will then be notified of the awards.
The program will continue until all funds have been distributed.
Applications are simple, and available online at www.smithfieldri.com and are accepted starting June 1. Applications are granted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and require applicants’ information regarding COVID-19 financial impact, COVID-related financial assistance, and anticipated need.
According to ARPA spending criteria, the economy remains 8.2 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak, which could cause long-term economic challenges through damaged consumer credit scores and reduced familial and childhood wellbeing.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said the council approved spending $100,000 of the $6.5 million in APRA funds for the Smithfield Small Business Relief Grant Program to support local businesses.
“We hope that this little bit of help can go a long way in aiding our businesses that need an extra hand to remain thriving,” Alba said.
Council Vice President Sean Kilduff said aiding Smithfield businesses was a priority to the council, which has discretion on ARPA spending.
