SMITHFIELD – Confronting growing issues and calls for service along the Douglas Pike corridor, the Smithfield Police Department established the position of special investigations officer to focus on criminal activity, hotel activity and quality of life issues.
Officer John Beausoleil, a Cumberland resident, has worked with SPD for 14 years, and spent the last six months designing and working in the new position of special investigations officer in the department. Beginning last July 1, he transferred from patrol to his new position, and today works with local businesses and community members to address issues related to a rising number of calls for service.
Beausoleil is a “visible presence” from the Alpine Motel to Bryant University on Route 7 and up on Route 116 at the Sure Stay Hotel, which is used as a temporary homeless shelter by Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket.
“Those are definitely the busiest call volume areas,” Beausoleil said.
Chief Richard St. Sauveur said the creation of the position was a necessary response to a “significant increase” in service calls in the area. The Douglas Pike corridor between Essex Street and the Alpine Motel averages, totaled over the years, between 16,000 to 19,000 vehicles daily.
“In addition to making numerous arrests and participating in numerous investigations that otherwise would not have taken place without the SIO being assigned to this area, the SIO has dedicated a great deal of time engaging in one-on-one conversations with business owners and their staff, discussing and providing solutions to various quality of life issues in the corridor,” St. Sauveur said.
He said that in the short seven months he has held the position, from weekly reports to the chief and deputy chief, Beausoleil has made an impact in the area.
Calls were busy in the area before the shelter, said Beausoleil, and it has “certainly been busy since.” Beausoleil said that as with all people, most of the homeless population are just trying to get on their feet.
Beausoleil typically responds to domestic violence calls, overdoses, and medical emergencies, and said there has been an uptick in calls centered around larceny, whether it be breaking into cars or shoplifting in the area. He said he also does some traffic patrol and mediation.
Beausoleil said he interviewed for the position, which is a combination of detective work, drug work, community policing, traffic enforcement and patrol work.
“A little bit of everything in the department,” he said, adding that police work is in his family.
Most of his job involves stopping and talking with business owners, clerks, residents and workers along the corridors to offer assistance and see where there is a need. He wears a soft police uniform of a polo shirt and khakis and said he also brings an approachable smile to the work.
“One of the things I like about the position is that I’ve met more people since July 1 than I did in the past 13 years,” Beausoleil said.
He said he wants people to feel comfortable enough to reach out to him. It’s about visibility and presence.
“I like to work with people to help fix problems,” he said.
Beausoleil said what he likes the best is he can model the position based on the needs of residents and businesses.
“I make rounds to hotels and businesses. Some I go to more than others,” he said.
If there is a call when he is not on shift, he follows up where it’s needed.
There is also an uptick in panhandling in the area, he said, which is not illegal on public property. Generally, if on private property, he tracks down who is doing it and lets them know where it is allowed.
So far, he said, he’s received a lot of positive feedback. Businesses are receiving individualized attention and can reach out directly to him to confront issues directly.
“There is a general concern and an ongoing issue. There seems to be a need for it,” he said.
Beausoleil works a mixture of day and night shifts to get the full experience and to be present at times of high volumes. He said he enjoys the challenge of creating something positive and molding it to the community’s needs.
Bryant University has a public safety officer who works with SPD and Beausoleil.
Beausoleil said he is kept informed of any issues.
