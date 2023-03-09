Special Investigations Officer John Beausoleil
Smithfield Special Investigations Officer John Beausoleil, a Cumberland resident, is assigned to work the Douglas Avenue corridor to combat an uptick in criminal activity there.

SMITHFIELD – Confronting growing issues and calls for service along the Douglas Pike corridor, the Smithfield Police Department established the position of special investigations officer to focus on criminal activity, hotel activity and quality of life issues.

Officer John Beausoleil, a Cumberland resident, has worked with SPD for 14 years, and spent the last six months designing and working in the new position of special investigations officer in the department. Beginning last July 1, he transferred from patrol to his new position, and today works with local businesses and community members to address issues related to a rising number of calls for service.

