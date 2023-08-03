SMITHFIELD – Smithfield fall sports will continue at Bryant University while renovations at the Boyle Athletic Complex continue into the new school year, according to Supt. Dawn Bartz.
During the July 26 meeting, the School Committee approved entering a contract with Bryant University that would allow fall football, as well as soccer games for boys and girls, to be played on the school’s field.
Bartz said other sports, such as field hockey, will continue on the Smithfield High School campus, as they are played on different fields.
School Committee member Jessica Sala expressed concern about Bryant University not gifting field use to the town despite their community partnership. Instead, Bryant offered Smithfield schools a 50 percent discount on rental rates, or $2,200 instead of $4,500.
Sala said she understands the town most likely asked for the gift and negotiated the lower price. She said fees include the use of the fields for all games, a supervisor fee, a light fee, and a maintenance fee.
“Being a partner with them, I would have really liked it to have been gifted to us,” she said.
Sala said she understands that there are people from Bryant who need to be on the field to accommodate rentals, and said it is “still a nice gift from Bryant.”
Bryant is also set to host Rhode Island FC games next year.
School Committee member Anthony Torregrossa said that the fields require a five-hour block because soccer games are often played as double-headers, such as boys and girls back-to-back each night or varsity and junior varsity soccer playing back-to-back.
“Scheduling makes it easier for boys and girls to do a doubleheader,” Torregrossa said.
Torregrossa said sports teams still have access to Deerfield Park and the rear fields at the high school to use for practice. He said the rental agreement is only for games.
Bryant has several fields, Torregrossa said, including at least two soccer fields and a football facility.
Former School Committee member and Boyle Athletic Complex Building Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano added that the scheduling at Bryant needs to coincide with Rhode Island FC, which will be using Bryant until the team’s stadium is completed in Pawtucket.
The Boyle Athletic Complex is being renovated, with the demolition of the uneven and overgrown track and football field starting days after the end of the 2023 school year.
The $4 million project includes a new synthetic turf football field, scoreboard, bleachers, running track, and track and field event spaces, and is slated for completion in mid-November.
Later in the evening on July 26, the School Committee discussed installing a school resource officer at Gallagher Middle School.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli said he noticed the elementary school students interact with Smithfield Police in the D.A.R.E. program, and again in the high school with the school resource officer. He said there is a gap in exposure and interaction with police in those three years.
Iannitelli said student interaction with the SRO fosters relationships with the police and the community and offers guidance to students.
“And we have a gap, and the gap is, depending on who you talk to, the craziest time of childhood, middle school,” Iannitelli said.
He recommended that the school board request an SRO at the middle school before the beginning of the school year. He said the officer would be funded by the police through the Town Council.
In the past, Iannitelli said, the SPD was able to get grants to pay for an SRO in the elementary school, and it’s not always going to be paid that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.