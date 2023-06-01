SMITHFIELD – Ballot reader machines rested in one corner of the cafeteria at Smithfield High School on Tuesday, ready to accept votes fed by students for student and class council elections.
Machines were provided by Secretary of State Gregg Amore’s office to bring real civic engagement activity.
Students filled out real ballots to be inserted into the reader machines, just as in a real election. For president, students had to choose between Henry Siravo, Brenna Lawrence or Emma Fredericksen. For vice president, their choices were Skyla Oliviera and Zachary Rose. Henry Siravo won for president, and Zach Rose for vice-president. For treasurer and secretary, Bella Shippee and Amelia McCreight ran uncontested.
“This is a great way to get real world experience in the voting process,” said Kelley Young, student council adviser. “They will be voting in the future, so let’s get them comfortable with it.”
This is Young’s first year as student council adviser, and she said she hopes the mock election process gives students something to take away with them as they move into adulthood.
“Voting is a right, and I hope they see it as a right they can continue to exercise,” she said.
Students had to write a letter of intent and get signatures from classmates, then give speeches to their class or the school and campaign with posters or through social media.
“Throughout, they were reminded to keep the campaign positive, not to make promises they can’t keep, and to emphasize something they can really contribute,” Young said. “There’s a misconception that youth are reckless and immature, but they are change, and it’s important to give them a voice now.”
Students voted during lunch, and results were shared at the end of the day.
Each class also held an election:
• Class of 2024: President, Bella Colucci; VP: Julia Breiner; secretary, Madison Leboeuf; treasurer, Matthew Richardson (the only contested race); social chair, Keira Myers; historian, AJ Zompa.
• Class of 2025: President, Seth Borges; VP, Kyleigh Tigges; secretary, Elena Kristidhi; treasurer, Olek Bogusz; historian/social chair, Keira Goffe.
• Class of 2026: President, Michael Blais; VP, Reese Rossi; secretary, Brooke Tsonos; treasurer, Michael Farland; social chairs, Caitlin Moroni and Alanna Torrie; archivist, Austin Sayles.
“This is civics in action,” said Suzy Alba, director of civic education at the Rhode Island Department of State and former Town Council president. “There is no better way to understand the importance of voting than using the voting machines.”
Henry Siravo said that as a candidate, it was exciting to see his name on a ballot rather than on a Chromebook, and it made the campaigning that they did feel more real.
“And talking to so many students, so many were excited and eager to try the ballot machines and cast a vote,” he said. “There was definitely an aura of excitement that hadn’t been present in the last couple years when we used Google forms. They were unique and they really made this election memorable for everyone.”
Bella Colucci agreed.
“We are the future of our country, and it is important that we understand how voting works and how our voice has an impact on the world around us,” she said. “I’m only 16 right now, but I know that once I turn 18 I’ll vote in larger elections, and this experience helped me better understand how to.”
Amore said getting young people engaged is good for America and gives students valuable experiences in civics.
“For any school that wants to do this, we are here for them as part of our larger civic education program,” Amore said. “My goal is to get them to think about issues and talk about issues in a civil manner that will lead to harmony, hoping it has an impact one kid at a time.”
