SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Youth Basketball Association presented a $1,500 check to Smithfield High School’s graphic design students after the class presented 60 professional logos for the newly re-formed SYBA.

The SYBA’s Jeff Swallow said the group needed a new logo after merging the boys’ and girls’ SYBA associations in March, and quickly thought of the talented students in the school’s logo program.

