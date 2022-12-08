Graphic arts students Ryan Hutzley, left, and Max Erice, right, accept a $1,500 check from the Smithfield Youth Basketball Association’s Jeff Swallow for their work creating a new logo for the recently merged group.
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Youth Basketball Association presented a $1,500 check to Smithfield High School’s graphic design students after the class presented 60 professional logos for the newly re-formed SYBA.
The SYBA’s Jeff Swallow said the group needed a new logo after merging the boys’ and girls’ SYBA associations in March, and quickly thought of the talented students in the school’s logo program.
He said he presented the class with the idea, and the students approached it with professionalism. Swallow said not every student was interested in sports, but class members all approached him with professional business acumen.
“We were very impressed with what they came together with right away,” he said.
Swallow said students returned 60 logos to the SYBA, and the variety of logos was great. He said each was very well done, and added that the SYBA struggled to pick one before landing on two logos. He said the SYBA was “truly impressed” by the work.
“They really dove right into that project. The ingenuity and passion were clear,” he said.
