SMITHFIELD – Blue-green algae at Smithfield swimming spots is under control thanks to the installation of aerators at Georgiaville and Slacks Ponds, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Earlier this year, Rossi said Slacks Pond had a bacteria issue that was not blue-green algae, and it has since cleared up. The Slacks Reservoir Association and Rossi are teaming up to bring an underground aerator near the swimming area there.
“It’s definitely money well spent,” Rossi said.
Rossi said Georgiaville had one installed thanks to a donation from the Georgiaville Pond Association in 2021, and the town is in the process of installing a second above-ground aerator. Above-ground aerators have worked out successfully at Georgiaville Pond by moving water flowing on top instead of the bottom, Rossi said.
Rossi added that the above-ground aerators create a peaceful sound to add to the serenity of Georgiaville Pond.
“It’s successfully helping the situation. We’re hoping it continues to (keep us) from closing the beach,” he said.
Rossi said he’s confident the aerators will keep both pond beaches open. He said while the rain causes other bacteria, the heat of the summer causes toxic blue-green algae blooms.
He added that the town successfully found enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during normal operating hours. The town ended up with 10-12 lifeguards this year, with some returning from the past. Smithfield did a “great job” recruiting and getting guards in place before the season began, he added.
“We’ll continue to have the same core of kids for years to come,” Rossi said. “The kids really stepped up, which is really awesome.”
Both beaches are open to the public, with ADA accessibility during operating hours. Slacks Pond is open to Smithfield residents only, with no boat launching allowed in the area,
Georgiaville Pond Beach is open to the general public, and all beach patrons must purchase a daily beach pass or seasonal pass to use the beach and facility. All beach patrons and boaters are required to purchase a sticker for their boat, vehicle, and trailer for any to be used at Georgiaville Pond. Seasonal passes are valid for two years.
Car passes are $10 for Smithfield residents and $20 for non-residents. Walk-on day passes are $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents.
