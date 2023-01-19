SMITHFIELD – Students will need a minimum of two years of a world language and four years of math to graduate from Smithfield High School after the Rhode Island Department of Education released new secondary regulations for graduates beginning for the class of 2028.

Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said RIDE made the changes in secondary regulations to ensure that every student has the opportunity to enter college or the workforce if they want to. She said current graduation credit requirements do not consist of enough high school credits for students to be accepted into the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island.

