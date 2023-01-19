SMITHFIELD – Students will need a minimum of two years of a world language and four years of math to graduate from Smithfield High School after the Rhode Island Department of Education released new secondary regulations for graduates beginning for the class of 2028.
Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said RIDE made the changes in secondary regulations to ensure that every student has the opportunity to enter college or the workforce if they want to. She said current graduation credit requirements do not consist of enough high school credits for students to be accepted into the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island.
Monaco said students should be prepared for careers.
“What do our kids need to at least have the opportunity to do so, to attend college,” she said.
In addition to the two bigger changes, antiquated technology requirements are now changed to require computer science courses as well.
Smithfield’s English requirements are consistent with the new RIDE standard of four credits, and there are no changes in science and social science. Smithfield currently requires 22 credits to graduate, while the state requires 20. Monaco said it is not uncommon for districts to require more credits to graduate than the state.
Other changes include allowing flexible credit that does not equate to time in a seat but is more about efficiency, Monaco said. She added that there are new RIDE-approved readiness pathways that have alternate pathway requirements than the typical coursework needed to graduate. She said she needs to learn more about the “least delineated” way to graduate.
Monaco said Smithfield High School recommends four to five years of world language, starting in 8th grade. Monaco said SHS only had about 15 students per year that would not meet the world language requirement, though most of those students were on tracks that did not require language, such as military and CCRI.
“This isn’t going to be a heavy lift for Smithfield. Some (districts) are worried about staffing, I believe we’re going to be (OK) in Smithfield,” she said.
Monaco said the biggest lift is going to be math requiring algebra II. Luckily, she said, the district’s math coordinator was in Massachusetts when the state added their algebra II requirement. What it comes down to is looking at math and world language from a K-12 perspective, she emphasized.
Monaco said the changes in computer science requirements should not be an issue in Smithfield, which recently received a grant that helps build up programs and bring more women to the field.
Monaco said some possible impacts of the changes could be staffing, though she said it may not mean the district needs more, just a possible reconfiguration.
Speaking at a Jan. 3 meeting, School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli said he’s not a fan of changes.
“It’s almost like they’re making the high school the minor leagues for colleges,” said Iannitelli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.