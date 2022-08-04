SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will be among the first towns in the state to have Mobile Integrated Health/Community Paramedicine, which brings medical professionals into residents’ homes in a tri-town group, including Glocester and Burrillville, to prevent unnecessary transports to hospital emergency rooms.
Fire departments from the three communities received a $105,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Health to provide COVID-19 services to the residents such as in-home testing, vaccinations, and prescribed treatments. The program intends to allow patients to be treated at home, so a sick person may be discharged earlier or avoid going to the hospital altogether.
Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Jonathan Polak said while the program is still in planning, he hopes to get the word out to residents and medical practitioners.
“It could look like anything from a follow-up from a medical care provider to fulfilling or fully vaccinating patients,” Polak said.
Polak said the program is near completion, and more information on the start date, how to sign up and times available will be released as soon as possible.
“We’d hoped for Aug. 1, but it will be a little later,” Polak said.
Brown medical researcher Dr. Nicholas Asselin said the Mobile Integrated Health unit will bring an in-home element to health care, brought to the state as a key intervention during the omicron variant outbreak of the coronavirus.
He said the MIH will mitigate COVID vaccinations and care for homebound residents, as well as provide aftercare and check-ins for people who are at a higher risk of catching COVID.
“It’s raising the bandwidth of service providers,” Asselin said.
He said it is about keeping patients at home instead of the hospital to help prevent overcrowding in hospitals and the further spread of the virus. MIH may help patients with regular primary care visits, such as managing diabetes, wound care and more.
“At this point, we’re more concerned with how to deal with the volume of business we are expecting,” Asselin said.
Asselin said the towns received the grants with the intention of continuing the program after COVID, to continue to bring aftercare and check-ins with patients. He said the MIH unit is available by reference from medical practitioners or requests by Emergency Medical Services professionals who feel a check-in may be necessary.
“Part of the grant is sustainability,” he said.
Ideally, there will be a large cohort of providers who will refer patients to the service, which will be provided by EMS professionals trained for in-home care. Additional training is provided by the grant, and will give EMS a 10-week program on in-home care.
“It’s the ability to fill roles for physicians,” Asselin said.
The MIH unit will drive to paramedical-type calls similar to health aid, he said, adding it is an augmented EMS response embedded in EMS services.
