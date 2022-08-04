SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will be among the first towns in the state to have Mobile Integrated Health/Community Paramedicine, which brings medical professionals into residents’ homes in a tri-town group, including Glocester and Burrillville, to prevent unnecessary transports to hospital emergency rooms.

Fire departments from the three communities received a $105,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Health to provide COVID-19 services to the residents such as in-home testing, vaccinations, and prescribed treatments. The program intends to allow patients to be treated at home, so a sick person may be discharged earlier or avoid going to the hospital altogether.

