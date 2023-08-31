SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Little League will be welcomed home to a parade this Sunday, Sept. 3, and celebration for their accomplishments in the Little League World Series and a 17-4 record.
The Smithfield Little League went 2-2 in the World Series after losing to El Segundo, Calif., last week. The 12-year-old All-Stars previously won the District IV, State, and Metro Regionals championships.
Town Manager Randy Rossi and Little League Acting President Shanyn Turner are teaming up to welcome home the U12 All-Star Team with a parade on Pleasant View Avenue followed by activities at Louis DiNoble Little League Field at Deerfield Park.
The parade begins a 12:30 p.m. and travels along Pleasant View Avenue between Deerfield Park and Indian Run Trail. Rossi said the best viewing areas are along the sidewalks on Pleasant View Avenue from Deerfield Drive to Gallagher Middle School.
“There has been so much energy generated in our community over the last several weeks by the success of these young athletes. Watching them on television has been the highlight of the summer for so many. We look forward to celebrating as a community as these All-Stars and their families return home after the World Series,” said Rossi.
After the parade, the public is invited back to Deerfield Park for the celebration including inflatables, games, food and other family activities. Attendees can also meet the players and coaches of the Smithfield Little League. Celebrations end at 3:30 p.m.
“The town and community from as far west as California to the southernmost point in Florida have come together to rally behind The Boys of Summer, and the support has been overwhelming. Coming together to honor these players and coaches with a homecoming parade will be another way our fantastic community can unite. The boys are excited to meet the folks who generously donated, watched, and rallied behind them,” Turner said.
Parking lots at the Greenville Public Library, Smithfield High School, Pleasant View Elementary School, Smithfield Ice Rink, Department of Public Works and Gallagher Middle School may be used for parking.
There will be no parking on Deerfield Drive from Lisa Ann Circle to Pleasant View Avenue or along Indian Run Trail and Wampum Trail from Pleasant View Avenue to the entrance to the park.
Expect road closures and delays during the parade. Pets and drones should stay home.
