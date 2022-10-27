SMITHFIELD – Smithfield voters on Nov. 8 will decide to allow or reject marijuana retail stores in town after the Town Council previously approved putting the question to residents.
Town Manager Randy Rossi noted that the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana in June, allowing any town to decide if the retail stores should set up shop.
Voters should opt to approve the ordinance should they desire retail marijuana shops in Smithfield, and reject the ballot question if they do not wish to have a recreational marijuana dispensary in Smithfield.
If communities declined to put the measure to voters, marijuana stores would automatically become legal, with towns giving up much of their regulatory authority in the process.
Rossi said almost all municipalities have the question on the ballot, adding that Smithfield was one of the first. He said it is important that voters understand what they are voting for on Nov. 8.
A recreational marijuana dispensary allows anyone over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana products, including flower buds, edibles, and other products containing THC, the part of marijuana that gets people high.
State legislation called for a 20 percent tax rate on marijuana sales split between a 7 percent sales tax, 10 percent cannabis tax and 3 percent tax to the municipality where it is sold. Sales are anticipated to begin after Dec. 1. There are currently only four licensed marijuana compassion centers in the state, and people using the centers need medical marijuana licenses.
The new law does not require a medical marijuana license for anyone over the age of 21.
Rossi said any town with a compassion center may not opt out of retail marijuana sales, and Smithfield does not have a compassion center.
“This is an actual store to purchase many forms of marijuana,” he said.
Rossi said he has never been in a recreational marijuana or compassion center, and added that the CBD stores are not affected by the law or ballot question. He told The Valley Breeze & Observer that he does not have a stance on it either way.
Rossi said there is also a $250 million school improvement bond question on the ballot that will greatly affect the amount of money to be reimbursed from the Rhode Island Department of Education in capital improvement projects. He said the bond could mean receiving a minimum of 35 percent reimbursement or up to 50 percent reimbursement on a project such as the Boyle Athletic Complex.
Lastly, Rossi said early voting has started for the election at Town Hall and will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for those who wish to beat the crowd, or who, like him, have already made up their mind on who they are voting for.
