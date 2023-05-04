SMITHFIELD – Fighting a deficit of approximately $600,000 from 2020, the Smithfield Town Council has approved a $45 increase in the annual sewer rate to $400 in 2024, with two additional $25 increases in 2025 and 2026.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council decided on the lowest proposed rate increase given by consulting firm Berry-Dunn.
The council approved the rate increase in a 3-2 decision with Councilor John Tassoni opposed to the hike. He had made a motion to raise the rate to $390, a split of the recommended rate of $425 and the existing rate of $355.
Consultant Jesse Myott of Berry-Dunn said while $390 will cover the deficit, it will not begin funding the reserve account that funded a deficit over the past three years, including an anticipated deficit in 2023.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said a rate increase has not been given in at least seven years, and the last one was only $5. He later said that due to the lack of rate increases, Smithfield residents are in the lower third of rates in the state.
Cleary said the Sewer Authority previously considered raising the rates in 2020 to avoid operating at a deficit, but decided against raising rates during a time of widespread financial hardship.
While working in a deficit, the Sewer Authority began dipping into its approximate $3.1 million in capital reserve funds. According to reports, the Sewer Authority operates at $3.1 million annually, and anticipates an increase in costs across the board.
Myott said the town’s standard is to have a year’s operating expenses in the capital fund, though Myott and Cleary agreed that it is important to have a healthy fund should an emergency requiring costly repairs happen.
Cleary brought up two emergencies in the last two years needing repairs, including work at the Camp Street pump station and the wastewater facility. He said the repairs were in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and were funded by using money earmarked for other projects and moving capital funding back to those projects throughout the year.
Should another costly repair happen and the reserve balance continue to deplete, the town risks needing to go out to bond, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
“I can’t speak for what will happen. Obviously, I think in the best interest in the community is to maintain a healthy reserve and one that’s resilient for the future as costs are projected to continue to increase,” Cleary said.
Resident Frank O’Connell said after years of working in the industry, he is familiar with how costly breaks at the wastewater plant can be. He recommended funding the sewer rates and maintaining the reserve fund for emergencies.
“The worst breakout mechanical failures are in sewer plants. It’s wet. It’s heavy. It’s stinky and it’s hard to work,” O’Connell said.
Sewer Authority Chairperson James Kevin McNelis said the money people are paying for sewer and treatment is not “a whole lot to pay.” Over the years, Smithfield always opted to fix problems at the water treatment plant rather than place a Band-Aid on the problem, he said, and he advocated that the council address this problem as well.
“If the toilets stopped working for whatever reason, you would authorize a $10 million fix,” McNelis said.
