SMITHFIELD – A version of a new proposed ordinance that would restrict which flags are allowed to be flown on town property failed before the Town Council last week after residents and council members expressed concerns that the policy may be too constraining.

The ordinance proposed by Councilor John Tassoni would only allow the Smithfield and the Rhode Island flag to be hung under the U.S. flag indoors and outdoors on town property. The council was unclear whether the ordinance would allow for sports and academic achievement banners, such as championship banners hanging in the schools, to be hung.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.