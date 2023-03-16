SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield School Committee unanimously approved the new Title IX policy and procedure to ensure a proper investigation into allegations of sexual discrimination, harassment and assault.
The School Committee approved the policy during its March 6 meeting with little discussion after answers were provided during the first reading on Feb. 27.
Smithfield schools attorney Sean Clough explained that per state law, every district must employ a Title IX coordinator who is appointed by the School Committee.
The coordinator for Smithfield is Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, who is like the quarterback of the process, said Clough. Monaco will make sure that everyone is executing the plays as they need to do, he said.
A Title IX investigation will occur when someone makes an allegation or complaint of another person who is being alleged of sexual harassment, Clough said.
Each party has the right to an advisor under federal law. That could be a parent for a student, or an employee could choose a spouse, Clough said. Attorneys may also be employed, Clough said, at no cost to the district.
Monaco will be in charge of appointing an investigator and decision-maker in each Title IX investigation. Clough said outside investigators can be employed in smaller districts, though in that case money is involved and it will need to come before the School Committee.
“Most of the time internal employees are appointed by the Title IX coordinator to serve out these roles,” Clough said.
Monaco said investigators could be different every time or the same person. The School Committee preferred that language in the Title IX ordinance remain open to allow Monaco to choose the right, unbiased person for the job.
“The investigator could be different. A decision maker is someone we’d have to determine,” Monaco said.
Monaco said another key part of Title IX investigations is the training. She said the state paid for Title IX investigation and decision-making training for teachers and staff for the past three years, so Monaco sends as many people as possible. Training is costly, around $1,500 a person.
“The problem is the laws change as quickly as they’re made. It is really important that whoever serves in these roles has been trained,” Monaco said.
