SMITHFIELD – Ten months after the Smithfield Planning Board conducted its annual review and approved an extension of a 27-acre Smithfield Village development plan, officials are still waiting to hear how and when the developer will proceed.
The old Club 44 building property at 355 Putnam Pike is listed as the address for the future entrance of this mixed-use project located between I-295 and Esmond Street, and the developer is listed as the owner.
The Planning Board back on Feb. 24 approved an extension requested by the developer, one of two by-right extensions allowed for the development, said Town Planner Michael Phillips at the time.
Phillips was out of the office this week, but a representative from the Office of Planning and Development said staff hasn’t received anything of late from the developers.
Approval of a final plan for the project in February 2020 drew an exclamation from the board at the time that it had taken 17 years, but it was finally approved.
Attorney Joelle Rocha said in February that the pandemic had put things “in a whirlwind” for development, but that they have formally purchased lots and merged the lot lines via an administrative subdivision of those lots owned by Walter and Norma Paterson.
Rocha could not be reached for comment on the company’s plans this week.
The town’s tax database states that the purchase price for the Paterson lots was $1.15 million and was completed by Churchill & Banks in July of 2020. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company, which does extensive business with Churchill & Banks, became owner five days later, but officials say they’ve received no indication that there are plans to build another Stop & Shop on this side of the highway.
The long-vacant Club 44 property is also listed with Stop & Shop as its owner as of July of 2020, with a transfer at that time from Churchill & Banks.
Aside from a home on the Paterson property, most of the land directly behind the row of stores and vacant commercial structures along Putnam Pike is wooded.
Phillips had told the developers in February 2020 that they had one year once the Planning Board’s decision was recorded to record final plans. The town website lists final plan approval for Smithfield Village being March 2020, presumably meaning the first one-year extension ends next spring.
At last check, Smithfield Village called for 124 residential units, including 25 low-income units. The proposal also called for 22 commercial units, but like many developers seeing vacancies increase, Churchill & Banks representatives are said to be rethinking the level of commercial space in the project.
The Planning Board originally denied the residential and commercial development in November 2018, but the Zoning Board reversed that decision in March 2019, requesting that the developer work with state and local officials to address traffic concerns.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said town officials met with the developer a couple of months back, but there were no firm statements given at that time what they plan to do going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.