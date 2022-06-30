SMITHFIELD – Smithfield voters will get to decide if the town will allow retail cannabis sales after Rhode Island legalized the adult use of cannabis in the state last month.
Under the law, cannabis is now legal for adults age 21 or older, and in-store sales may begin as soon as December. The legislation, signed by Gov. Dan McKee on May 25, calls for a 20 percent tax rate split between 7 percent sales tax, 10 percent cannabis tax, and 3 percent tax by the municipality where it was sold.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said each municipality may decide whether retail cannabis sold in town is something the residents would want. During the June 21 meeting, the Smithfield Town Council approved putting the question to the voters on the November ballot.
Rossi said it is about letting the voters decide now when there is an election coming up, instead of waiting to create a special election for the question at a later date.
There are pros and cons to hosting a retail cannabis shop in Smithfield, Rossi said. Tax income from marijuana sales will be invested in the community and will help with substance abuse education, the School Department, community services and more.
“At the same time, it could have an element of need for enforcement that is difficult for police to navigate,” he said.
Rossi said he and other town officials remain neutral on the question, saying it’s best left in the hands of the residents. While he’s heard of some towns’ successes after bringing retail cannabis in, he’s heard of others with problems.
“If anything is done in moderation and responsibly, it’s OK,” Rossi said, adding that he has not been to a retail cannabis store in neighboring states.
Smithfield made early attempt to prevent compassion centers, where adults may purchase marijuana for medical purposed. The prior council voted to ban compassion centers, only to be sued by the ACLU. The town’s decision was reversed, and Smithfield changed its zoning to allow compassion centers only in industrial zones.
Smithfield does not have a compassion center, Rossi noted. The new law would not allow any town with a compassion center to prohibit a retail cannabis business.
Once the ballot question is written, Rossi said Smithfield will clarify what the specific wording means.
