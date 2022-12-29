SMITHFIELD – There was an overwhelming theme of change this year in Smithfield, including spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds, new Republican representation in political offices, plans to rebuild the high school athletic fields, and several new businesses moving to town.

A hot topic this year has been how each town will spend its allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act spending. Smithfield received $6.5 million in funds, and allotted the full amount by June when the town passed its $82 million budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.