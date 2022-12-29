Becky DelGallo and her daughter, Kyla DelGallo, of Smithfield, passed in front of a huge mound of snow in the parking lot at The Crossing at Smithfield on Jan. 30, after a blizzard the day before dropped approximately 17 inches of snow on the town.
SMITHFIELD – There was an overwhelming theme of change this year in Smithfield, including spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds, new Republican representation in political offices, plans to rebuild the high school athletic fields, and several new businesses moving to town.
A hot topic this year has been how each town will spend its allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act spending. Smithfield received $6.5 million in funds, and allotted the full amount by June when the town passed its $82 million budget.
Spending included money for small business grants, town-wide bleacher replacement, multiple athletic field improvements, contributions to town capital improvement projects including the libraries, the animal shelter, East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, mental health support, upgrades and repairs at Town Hall, and more.
ARPA added up to a major contribution on the town’s part for needed renovations of the Boyle Athletic Complex to include a new artificial turf field, a six-lane track, renovated areas for track and field events, replacing fencing, bleachers and the press box.
The School Committee added in HVAC work at the high school and middle school to allow for Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursement on the project, which could equal approximately $2 million on the $13 million project. Other funding comes from a $1.4 ESSER III grant, $2.2 million in energy savings, $2 million from its fund balance, $650,000 in impact fees, and $2.9 million in town funding (including ARPA.)
Former Supt. Judy Paolucci, who retired in September after five years in Smithfield, said the town was looking into grant funding for the project.
In other school news, Paolucci’s replacement, Supt. Dawn Bartz, started with the district after several years in New York.
Smithfield schools followed state trends in the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System, showing a 5 percent decrease in ELA and a 7 percent increase in math proficiency.
This was a comeback year for many Smithfield businesses, while for others it marked the end of the line. This year, Smithfield saw the doors close at Kountry Kitchen to make way for Trap North. There was a grand opening for Coffee Connection, Slice and Scoop, Wing Power, Everybody’s Pizzeria, Island Fin, Val’s English Tea and Pie Shop and more.
Smithfield saw developments such as the Residences at Greenville, Sand Trace, and the one-million-square-foot warehouse named Stillwater Distribution approved by the Planning Board.
In other town news, local non-profit Revive the Roots announced its purchase of the town-owned Mary Mowry House and surrounding acres as a way to preserve the home and land while continuing to teach agriculture with community programming and outreach.
Smithfield hosted tours of the Camp Shepard property, purchased in 2020 from the YMCA of Providence to provide recreation access for residents.
In February, the town announced it would move forward with improvements at the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, and held an open house in May when it announced securing $295,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding.
Later in October, residents came out in numbers for the grand opening of the Smithfield Dog Park, a project more than 10 years in the making. The dog park is open to the public from dusk until dawn, and requires registration with the town for use.
The fall election saw three new members join the Town Council, including two Republicans on the previously all-Democrat five-member council. The first meeting kicked off with a little trouble, with newcomer John Tassoni not voting on any councilor to be president or vice president.
Republicans Michael Iannotti and Rachel Toppi voted for each other. Ultimately, Democrat T. Michael Lawton was elected council president after being nominated by Democrat Sean Kilduff, and Tassoni, upset with the process, announced that he had switched from Democrat to independent.
In other election news, longtime Sen. Stephen Archambault announced his departure from the state Senate, choosing former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian as his Democratic successor. Tikoian won his primary and general election campaigns.
Rep. Bernie Hawkins lost his seat to Republican Brian Rea for the District 53 seat after Hawkins held the role for two terms.
In other significant news, the Smithfield Police Department this year reversed its initial decision to opt out of state-funded body cameras after receiving scrutiny from town officials and residents. Several members of the police force are now in a trial period using the body cameras.
