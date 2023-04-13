SMITHFIELD – Residents could see as much as a $75 increase in their water bill starting in 2024.
The bill will continue to rise in increments over five years to cover costs for service, structural deficits and to build a capital reserves balance, according to officials.
During an April 4 meeting, the Town Council scheduled a public hearing for May 2 to potentially increase rates. The council has asked to decrease the first-year increase from $75 to $50, with an increase of $45 the next year, and $25 more in each of the following three years.
The total increase would make base rates go from $355 to $425 over three years.
A rate study for the water and sewer fund, conducted by BerryDunn Consulting, recommended a $75 rate increase in the first year and a $25 increase for the next four years resulting in the same overall rate increase.
Town Councilor Michael Iannotti recommended the revised rate increase plan to help alleviate the burden on taxpayers.
“That’s a pretty large increase for one year. People are struggling to pay utility bills as it is now with the cost of energy, and everything has gone through the roof,” said Iannotti.
BerryDunn representatives reported that the Smithfield Water Supply, which serves 80 percent of Smithfield residents, is projected to spend $3,281,015 in wastewater collection and treatment for 2022-2023. The average revenue is $3,082,725 annually, the report states.
With no changes, projected collection costs for 2024-2028 average $4,362,816 each year, according to BerryDunn, with an estimated revenue of $3,356,740 annually. With the rate increase, the fund balance will rise to $3.7 million in 2028.
With such deficits, BerryDunn estimates a significant drop in fund balance, which is generally used for operation and maintenance costs, without a rate increase. By their estimates, the fund balance could deplete to $865,248 in 2028 from $3.3 million now.
BerryDunn representatives suggested other scenarios for rate increases, including raising unit costs to $400 or $450, but are recommending a $425 increase instead.
In 2019, Smithfield Water served 1,416 residential meters, 129 commercial meters and 40 industrial meters with a capacity of 1.8 million gallons of water per day. Of that, it serves 473 meters in North Providence, 70 of which include 1,083 apartments, which consume 220,000 gallons per day.
