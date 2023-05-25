SMITHFIELD – Residents using water from the Smithfield Water Supply will feel a bit of a pinch after the Town Council approved 7 percent annual rate increases over three years.
Water Commissioner Gene Allen said at a May 16 council meeting that water rates have not increased since November 2019 when ratepayers received a 30 percent increase. Allen said the Water Supply Board was not able to do a study or have a rate increase during the pandemic.
Since, the board has absorbed wholesale increases from the Providence Water Supply Board, and Allen said new capital debt costs are coming as well.
“Generally speaking, I like to review rates every three years, that way we avoid any major or significant increases,” Allen said.
Allen said the Smithfield Water Supply provides water to 1,700 customers in Smithfield at one of the lowest rates in the state. Of the 1,700 customers, 1,200 are the average residential customer. All rates will increase by 7 percent per year from 2024 to 2026. Those increases would amount to $56 over three years.
The increase would mean paying $5.22 per thousand gallons rather than $4.88 per thousand gallons for residential, tier-one users. Tier one customers use between 1 to 100,000 gallons of water per year.
The average Smithfield homeowner uses 15,000 gallons, with high-end users at 75,000 gallons.
To put it in context, Allen said one gallon of Poland Spring water through Amazon is $2.17.
“We give you about 420 gallons for that same $2.17,” Allen said.
Tier two users, who use between 100,001 to 1 million gallons will see a rate increase from $6.18 per thousand gallons to $7.78 per thousand gallons. Tier three users, who use more than 1,000,000 gallons, will see and increase to $7.13 per thousand gallons from $6.66 per thousand gallons.
Consulting firm Berry-Dunn’s Jesse Myott conducted a water rate survey to estimate the required revenue requirement and rate guidance for 2024-2026. The results of the analysis, which took five months, showed that while rates met the operations requirements in 2022, they would not in 2024 and continue at a downward rate afterward.
Myott said he is unsure how funds will land at the end of 2023.
“But, what we will see are some significant deficits in fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026,” Myott said, adding the deficit was approximately $500,000 each year.
Myott said Smithfield Water is seeing significant cost increases from Providence Water, and it is projected to see additional cost increases from purchasing wholesale water. Providence Water is in the process of upgrading its system, said Allen, which was built in the early 1900s.
“They are passing those costs along to their customers and their wholesale customers,” Allen said.
He mentioned that there is a challenge in the state’s Public Utilities Commission that would require wholesale customers that require water to be pumped to their district to pay more than those that simply use gravity to transport water. He said it could be as much as a 49 percent increase.
“They haven’t made a final decision on that,” Allen said.
Myott said there are increases across the board, from operations to supply. He said there are also capital debt services from two major tank rehabilitations in the past couple of years that are coming due, said Myott.
He said it is also important to keep a healthy fund balance around the $2.5 million- $3 million range for one year of operations to help pay for unforeseen emergency repairs or renovations.
Town Councilor John Tassoni criticized the increase following a recent increase in sewer rates. In May, the Town Council approved a $45 increase in the annual sewer rate, to $400 in 2024, with two additional $35 increases in 2025 and 2026.
“We increased the sewer, now we’re going to increase the water. We’re going to increase their taxes. We’re going to increase the school within the taxes. How much more can the residents pay?” Tassoni said. He said the increases are causing the town to tread on “dangerous water.”
Tassoni asked why the town doesn’t consider selling Smithfield Water to Providence Water. Allen said first Providence Water representatives would need to be interested, and it would most likely mean more increases to Smithfield Water customers.
“We’re nickel-and-diming them to death here,” Tassoni said.
Base charges will also be increased by meter size. The average customer on a three-quarter-inch pipe will see an increase in 2025 from $60 to $66 and another in 2026 to $73.
