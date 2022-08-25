SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s new Finance Director, Danielle Carey, is one of those few people who gets excited when entering budget season.
After volunteering on both the Budget and Financial Review Board and the Economic Development Commission, Carey took on the permanent role with the town of finance director this month.
Carey, a North Providence native and now Smithfield resident, said she comes from working at the state level in municipal finance. She recently completed a master’s degree program in finance and economics at West Texas A & M University.
“I still have connections with the state and can call and ask for a lot of things,” she said.
Carey said after moving to Smithfield four years ago, she quickly became involved with the town and almost immediately fell in love. She said the position is perfect for her, and she hopes to stay for a long time.
“I love data, math, finance. It’s the backbone of most businesses. I fell in love with municipal finance,” she told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Carey said she likes that working for a small town like Smithfield is different than for the state, and she enjoys making smaller connections to build something great.
In her first weeks, she said she is getting to know the town’s new budget software, which she said is wonderful. She said her background on the town boards introduced her to department heads and the needs of the town, and she hopes to continue a collaborative relationship through the budgeting process.
“I want to learn the process and get to the point where we can make really great suggestions. In the future, right now I’m getting my feet wet,” she said.
Carey said Town Manager Randy Rossi, a former finance director, is a great mentor, and he is just as excited as she is about municipal budgets.
Carey is no stranger to volunteering. She cut her teeth on the North Providence Youth Commission as an 8th-grader, and is still is an active adult adviser for the commission. Though it’s a volunteer position, Carey said it is like a second job, but one that she loves to do as much as her paid one.
“That’s where I got my first taste of municipal government. I ran a couple of programs and thought, wow, I think I found my niche,” she said.
She received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2017, and a master’s degree in public administration in 2018 from the American University.
Carey said she hopes she can be a resource for people who do not know how municipalities or their finance departments works. Though her position does not often interact with the public, she said she advises on several town boards. She said her goal is to be an advocate for the taxpayers.
“I handle disgruntled taxpayers,” she said, adding that she likes helping people work through problems
As Finance Director, Carey will oversee audits, the budget, tax collection, sewer bills, payroll, handle Smithfield’s accounts and more with the help of various finance departments, which she said are run well.
“Anything financial comes through me now,” she said.
In her words, this is the stuff that makes her wake up in the morning.
“I’ll be working on things that have an effect on the taxpayer to a huge degree,” she said.
