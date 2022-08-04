Entrance to Camp Shepard
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property.

One-hour tours will be given beginning at 9 a.m., happening hourly until noon on Aug. 20. Registration for the Saturday event is required, and space is limited.

