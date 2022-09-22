SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee has agreed to discuss the option of a grass field at the Boyle Athletic Complex after member Richard Iannitelli expressed frustration that existing plans only include a turf field option.

The School Committee on Monday approved moving forward with Rowse Architects for stage 3 services with the Rhode Island Department of Education, while also agreeing to discuss the option of real grass at an upcoming meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.