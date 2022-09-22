SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee has agreed to discuss the option of a grass field at the Boyle Athletic Complex after member Richard Iannitelli expressed frustration that existing plans only include a turf field option.
The School Committee on Monday approved moving forward with Rowse Architects for stage 3 services with the Rhode Island Department of Education, while also agreeing to discuss the option of real grass at an upcoming meeting.
Iannitelli said he does not recall having a discussion regarding turf or grass options for the $4 million project, despite design plans being in-progress. He argued that a cost estimate of $90,000 for synthetic turf is too low, and he anticipates that price to increase. More importantly, he said, is that costs to repair and replace synthetic turf in the future may be too much for the district.
“I want to talk to the School Committee. Are we going forward with this or not?” Iannitelli asked.
Synthetic turf fields may contain carcinogens, said Iannitelli, and he expressed concern that turf fields may cause more knee and ankle injuries than natural grass fields. He said it would be “very neglectful” to not take another look at a grass option.
“Once you’ve ripped up the field, you’ve ripped up the field. I don’t think we want to look at changing things at a later time,” he said.
Iannitelli said he is in favor of the project, but wants to be sure it’s planned out.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said Smithfield researched synthetic turf material that is carcinogen-free and is of higher quality and will last longer.
“What used to be is not how it is now,” said School Committee Chairperson Rose Marie Cipriano, who added that she wants to get the best quality possible.
Building and Grounds Director Angelo Mencucci said the matter was discussed at length with all committee members, and it was decided that a synthetic turf field is the better option. He added that design plans need to be made with the turf type beforehand, and there can’t be an alternate option.
“Because of supply chain issues, you have to commit,” he said.
Mencucci said despite being two weeks behind schedule in hiring an architecture firm for stage 3, the project is projected to be completed on time. He said most sports will make it through next spring before construction begins.
Director of Financial Operations Ariana Spicola said all funding for the project has been identified, with a completion date set for September 2023. She added that all purchases need to be made through the School Department to qualify for state reimbursement.
The project includes a new turf field, a six-lane track, and track and field events split between the field at the high school and Pleasant View Elementary School. It also includes bleachers, fencing and a press box.
To maximize state reimbursement on the project, which could be up to 35 percent, another $4.5 million in energy improvements is attached to the project, including replacing 10 heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the roof, a condenser for the high school auditorium, and replacing doors, lighting and more to make the building as efficient as possible.
