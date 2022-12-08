Strength training equipment

Strength training equipment donated to Smithfield High School from the Smithfield YMCA is shown above. Director Shauna Lewis said many SHS students already used the equipment at the YMCA after school and it will get great use at the school.

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield YMCA is paying it forward to Smithfield High School, donating more than $115,000 worth of training equipment to the gym after the Y purchased new state-of-the-art strength training equipment.

Shauna Lewis of the YMCA said the 15-year-old STRIVE strength training equipment was donated to the high school last week. She said it works as well now as it did the day it was purchased thanks to daily cleaning by SHS alumnus Michael Fabrizio, a long-time employee and friend to many at the Y.

