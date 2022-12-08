Strength training equipment donated to Smithfield High School from the Smithfield YMCA is shown above. Director Shauna Lewis said many SHS students already used the equipment at the YMCA after school and it will get great use at the school.
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield YMCA is paying it forward to Smithfield High School, donating more than $115,000 worth of training equipment to the gym after the Y purchased new state-of-the-art strength training equipment.
Shauna Lewis of the YMCA said the 15-year-old STRIVE strength training equipment was donated to the high school last week. She said it works as well now as it did the day it was purchased thanks to daily cleaning by SHS alumnus Michael Fabrizio, a long-time employee and friend to many at the Y.
“The strength training equipment value is approximately $115,000 and the Y is very excited to help the Smithfield High School students and sports teams with very well-kept, updated equipment,” Lewis said.
SHS Principal Daniel Kelley said the YMCA has been an excellent community partner over the years.
“We are grateful that Shauna reached out to us with this opportunity. It will have a tremendous impact on our student body and our athletes,” he said.
The Y was able to donate thanks to the newly purchased EGYM circuit strength training equipment, Lewis said.
The EGYM is a smart system that is simple enough that everyone can use it with ease, and smart enough to design intricate programs for designated sports and athletes alike.
The new equipment was installed on Monday and staff trained on how to use the equipment Tuesday. Members can sign up for training sessions with Y staff on the new equipment beginning this week.
“By simply scanning your EGYM bracelet, the smart circuit automatically adjusts to you, guides you through a 20-minute workout, tracks your progress and BIO age, identifies imbalances and creates customized training plans,” Lewis said.
The EGYM system works with people to make exercise fun, such as with playing a video game, and teaches proper form for each exercise. It builds personalized routines based on age, body type and goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.