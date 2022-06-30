SMITHFIELD – Construction of a new handicap entrance and an open-air program area is on its way at the Smithfield YMCA, with completion slated for mid-August, according to Smithfield YMCA CEO Shauna Lewis.
Lewis said construction includes a handicap-accessible entry system, complete with an air-lock entry vestibule to keep the heat and air-conditioning in and the weather elements out. Lewis said the Smithfield Y serves a large population of seniors, older active adults, handicapped members and families with young children who will all benefit from the new ease of entry.
The vestibule has a small area for sitting and gathering with friends after classes, and will eventually have a shake cart that will sell protein shakes and teas for members and program participants.
The open-air program area will have picnic tables for campers to enjoy lunch, arts and crafts, and a variety of other activities. The program space will serve as another gathering area for members and program participants to enjoy, Lewis said.
It can also be used for multiple other programs such as pre-school playgroups, fitness classes, before and after-school programming, birthday party rentals, book clubs and more. She said it is built to be able to be enclosed at a later date should the Y obtain additional funding.
In addition to the entry system and the open-space program area, the Y is moving the flag pole to the entrance and getting needed landscaping, as well as lanterns to light up the sidewalk to keep the area safe and bright.
Lewis said she applied for a $190,000 Champlin Foundation grant in March 2019 and it was approved in November of that year.
“Unfortunately, in March 2020 the pandemic hit and everything was on pause for a period of time. Once things started to get back to ‘normal,’ we began the bidding process to begin the work,” she said.
Like so many other projects planned pre-pandemic, the Y’s projects were subject to a massive price increase in materials, Lewis said. The price almost doubled from what was specified in the original grant, she said.
Lewis applied for a second $110,000 grant in January from the Champlin Foundation to cover the remaining costs, which was recently approved. The Y paid the remaining $30,000 cost of the project.
“We are truly grateful for the Champlin Foundation, as the Champlin Foundation has been instrumental in the Smithfield YMCA expanding our footprint to where we are today,” Lewis said.
She said the Y has remained open during construction and through summer camp, which started on Monday.
