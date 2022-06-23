SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a 3D Printing Pen Tools program on Monday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m.
The group will learn how to create using 3D printing pen tools. The concept of a 3D pen is similar to a glue gun in that material is loaded into it and, once melted, it is extruded and manually applied. There are many templates that can help you create your art.
This program is for ages 8 and older. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.