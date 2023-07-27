A farm is not just a food factory. More than earth and apple trees, peach orchards or corn fields, it is a place in a family’s heart. It is home.
Farmers, orchardists, agriculturists and their families, call them what you will, the people who spend their days and nights on the land, form strong enduring associations with it. It is the canvas on which they paint the scenes of their lives. It is the source of their income, their sustenance, their refuge, as well as their responsibility, and their obligation.
Over time, one memory at a time, one generation at a time they build the history of their connections to the land. Like a quilt they form the fabric that illustrates each part at the same time it forms a narrative that binds them all together. Always changing, yet always there.
So, the ledge across the street from the farmhouse is not just an impressive glacial outcropping. It is the place where on a wild stormy night a heifer, terrified and struggling with her effort to birth her first calf, panics, breaks loose from the barn, and gallops to the precipice. Once there, back-lit by bolts of lightning, she jumps off the cliff to her and the calf’s death.
Ever after, to the family the ledge is known for this, but it’s also known for a deep hollow spot in the stone that fills with rainwater after storms and becomes a wading pool for the children.
Another generation later, the same place acquires yet another identity, when a daughter makes it a retreat where she can read plays and novels and imagine legends and epics like those in her books. She names the ledge Ravens Ridge and populates it in her imagination with characters she creates, like those in the stories she loves.
On another part of the farm there was an apple orchard where in the 1930s one night the temperature fell so low that the core of the trees froze. In later years some of the trunks rotted and became hollow. Pollinator bees built nests and made large honeycombs inside.
On at least one occasion the family and the hired man discovered the sweet golden treasure in one of the stumps and hurried to the spot with ladles and jars. After that the orchard was known as the lot of the honey trees.
A farm is hospitable to animals, and people know it. For years, in the days before animal control and leash laws, it was common to wake up and find a stray dog or cat at the door. City people who could no longer keep a pet, but were tender enough not to harm it, thought it compassionate to take them to the country and drop them off. Hence, many animal companions arrived and were taken in. The farm became their home too, and they became its residents with the family. Many farms had such adopted watchdogs and mouse-hunting felines.
Farms are places of great contrast. At night they are so quiet you can hear the katydids from your own pond (most farms have one) and from the pond at the next place over. Owls hoot, foxes bark, the dogs bark back. Then, at once, all falls silent. Sleep at last prevails.
In the daytime the noise is purposeful. Tractors pull plows through the loam or clack and rattle with the sound of heavy mowing equipment. Spray rigs rev up and whine like jet airplane engines warming for takeoff.
Sometimes chainsaws howl running up and down their own peculiar scale. Work is loud. At times the joy or anguish of the farmer finds expression with a yelp or curse or laughter.
On a chosen day, grandmother packs some treats in a brown paper bag and takes the youngest child to the verge of woodland beside the most distant orchard. It is more than an impromptu hike. It is a lark and a lesson all at once. Her destination is a spot near a natural spring that bubbles endlessly with cold pure water and flows out beside a boulder. It never stops, and the water is prized. They take a drink, and then the reason they are there is revealed.
She wants to show him a nearby treasured patch of rare wild orchids called pink lady slippers. In a hushed tone she tells him never to pick one. It is illegal, she emphasizes. There is a state law protecting them, she says. Anyway they are too beautiful to pick. He is appropriately awed. They sit on a fallen tree trunk and eat the cookies she had baked and drink some more water from the spring with their cupped hands.
Farms produce moments like that. There are also moments like the time his father cut into a hidden nest of white-faced hornets while mowing grass around young pear trees with a scythe. He avoided a trip to the ER, but he later counted 46 sting marks on his arms and torso. Beauty and beastly moments, the sounds of life and the sounds of silence go hand in hand.
As the great American poet Robert Frost demonstrated so often, farms are the stuff of poetry. They are also the stuff of incredible toil. Joy and anxiety welded together.
They yield fruits and vegetables, or nurture livestock, provide milk, meat, eggs, chickens or wool and more. They can be a fountain of frustration and a source of satisfaction known only to those who make their own way against adversity. They remain a mystery forever to those who haven’t lived close to the land.
Farms are not house lots waiting to be developed. They are a way of life that is a privilege to experience.
