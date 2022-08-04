SCITUATE – North Scituate Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host After Hours Silent Library Games for Teens and Tweens on Friday, Aug. 5, at 4:30 p.m.
This program is for grades 5 and up. Can you eat an Oreo with no hands or silently move through the library with a shaker attached to your knees? Join the library for some fun games. There will be snacks and winners will get raffle tickets for Summer Reading Baskets.
