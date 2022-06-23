Insight is often slow to emerge. Sometimes we are the last to know. I have denied it for a long time, but now I must acknowledge my secret. I am that guy. In fact, I might be several “that guys.”
I have become way too quick to rant about a couple of my pet peeves. One is the proliferation of features on my computer that seem to require more tending than a greenhouse full of rare orchids.
You know what I mean. Updates, e-mails demanding acknowledgment, anti-virus procedures, access to the cloud, the archiving of photos and documents, and so on. Everything requires a password. Some of these operations require their own two factor authentication. For the less fully initiated that means passwords to reach yet more passwords.
Other functions require proving you have the authority to do whatever you are setting out to do even though you have already logged onto the blippin’ laptop that you know you own, but it doesn’t seem too sure that it’s you.
It doesn’t take too many encounters with these hurdles which deflect your attention away from your intended task to get things stewing.
One very good friend and colleague has become adept at seeing the storm coming. The tipoff is when I usually begin without much preamble.
“I bought the #@$#$% computer to facilitate my work,” is my typical opening salvo. Then I rapidly proceed to the next observation which is something like “The #@$#% thing is supposed to be a tool to enable me to do my job, but the way these software engineers write programs, it looks like I’m the tool and the software is using me to do its bidding. Instead of serving my needs, it makes me submit to its own.
“I want to write a column, and it wants me to tell it the name of my first-grade teacher and what breed of dog I have. I didn’t buy the infernal machine to be grilled and electronically frisked. I bought it to save time and process my words efficiently,” I rail.
Patient and calm and somewhat mildly amused, my friend, who is much more versed in the fine points and quirky foibles of the computer universe than I am, preemptively starts talking me down from my ledge of irrational raving. Temporarily assuaged, I concede that there must be practical reasons for the ever-growing string of obstacles thrown in the path of the non-technically inclined user that I am.
“Do you really not remember what it was like to type your column on a typewriter,” my friend will ask. “When was the last time you even saw a bottle of Wite-Out?”
I confess that a timely appeal to reality such as that can be like a good crisp slap in the face. It snaps you out of pointless flights of self-pity and aimless lamenting. My friend is able to pour the oil of logic on the troubled waters of arcane electronic technology.
Alas, though, he isn’t always there to offer such perspective and the pressure begins to build.
So, yes, I turn into that guy, the crypto-Luddite exposed, the anti-cyber subversive ready to decry the domination of we mere mortals by virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Once you admit it, the inhibitions are easier to dismiss. Before you know it an ill-timed, random, and wildly inaccurate autocorrection is sufficient to unleash a fist-shaking denunciation of your word-processing software, the operating system of your computer, and the entire workforce that conspired to create it.
The problem is that once you plead guilty to openly scorning the mystical supremacy of the all-powerful management of information by software that wants to choose your words for you, it makes it hard to suppress your dismay at the results of its application across the internet.
The power of the tools at the fingertips of current day writers, webmasters, editors and the like is truly awesome. The use to which that power is sometimes put can be disappointing, very disappointing. Coming from a tradition of print, many of we graybeards regard copy editors or whatever they might be called on the web as the Navy Seals and Army Rangers of the news business. They deserve all the respect that can be mustered. The problem is that in the cyber-world they don’t always exist.
In the ever-morphing, always updating, never static environment of the online information culture, misspellings, failure to have subjects and verbs agree in number, mistakes in tense, awkward sentence structure, punctuation errors, and a general lack of compositional elegance and wordcraft seem to be the norm even on the major, better resourced sites. It doesn’t seem to matter as much to the people in charge because everything is always in process, even though precision is an indispensable element in conveying facts and truths.
So, there it is! I’m that guy too, a grammar-hammering word nerd, and I don’t care who knows it. It feels good to confess.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
