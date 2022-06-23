SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Anime Club on Friday, June 24, from 5 to 6 p.m.
The group meets monthly to watch two to three episodes of an anime and enjoy a few snacks. Screenings vary from classic anime to new releases and are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. The club content is for those between ages 12 and 19 (selected content will be primarily PG or PG-13/TV-14).
Register online at www.myespl.org or by emailing teenlibrn@myespl.org.
