SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Anime Club on Friday, March 25, from 5 to 6 p.m.
The club will meet once a month, on the last Friday of the month, to watch two to three episodes of anime and enjoy a few snacks. Screenings will vary from classic anime to new releases. Anime is shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Because most anime is aimed at teen and adult audiences, the club content is for audiences ages 12 and older (selected content will be primarily PG or PG-13/TV-14).
Spots are limited. Register online at www.myespl.org or by emailing teenlibrn@myespl.org.
Call the library at 401-231-5150.
