SMITHFIELD – The Apple Blossom Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Blackbird Farm, 660 Douglas Pike.
The sale will offer perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and more. URI master gardeners will be available on Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free soil testing and questions.
There will be ice cream and food trucks in attendance, as well as free samples of plant tea from Let it Grow.
Bring gently used flower pots for recycling.
