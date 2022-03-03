SMITHFIELD – The Apple Blossom Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1 Smith Ave.
Calvin Alexander from the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association will speak about the importance of pollinators and the plants which attract pollinators to your garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.