SCITUATE – Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, 604 Seven Mile Road, will host an appraisal fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Drop by to find out what your items are worth. Appraisals will be done by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. Cost is $10 for appraisal of one item, or $20 for appraisal of three items.
There will also be a silent auction, with bidding ending at 11 a.m., as well as a live mystery auction.
Visit www.sovumc.org or call 401-821-8217 for more information.
