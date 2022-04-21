SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will present Archaeology & Historic Cemeteries on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m., immediately following the SPS annual business meeting at 7 p.m., at Historic Grange 39, 70 Hartford Pike.
Archaeologist Kimberly Smith will lead the presentation.
For more information, email scituatepreservation@gmail.com
