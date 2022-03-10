SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will display the work of local artist Stacey Graham through the month of March.
Graham is a fine art painter from Chepachet. She received her B.F.A. from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. Her current works consist mainly of oils and acrylics.
According to her artist statement, Graham’s “first passion is for figurative painting drawn from personal experience. Each panel incorporates themes of juxtaposing beauty and sadness to create a carefully balanced narrative. She values capturing the emotion of the moment, through a painted diary of dramatic colors, bold shadows, and repetitive shapes. Recent evolution in Stacey’s work expands into landscapes, flowers, and other natural themes in a whimsical style, while further infusing the idea of juxtaposition and narrative. Animals became a natural evolution for the artist. Stacey equates the explosive curvature and fragility of nature to the figure. Her imagery is chosen from places she has visited and feels an emotional connection with.”
For more information, visit www.staceysart.com, www.greenvillelibraryri.org, or call the library at 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.