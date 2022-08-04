SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a Book Talk on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m., with author Ted Blickwedel reading from his new book, "Broken Promises," with discussion, questions, and book signing to follow.
Blickwedel is a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and combat veteran who became a licensed clinical social worker after he retired from the military. He worked as a counselor at the VA VET Center in Warwick, from 2009 to 2018 where he provided mental health care for fellow veterans. During his tenure at the VET Center, he began an effort to have VA VET Center Management revise its clinical productivity policies. According to a news release, his subsequent whistleblowing campaign came at a great price, personally, professionally, financially and health-wise. He is currently urging the U.S. Congress to pass legislation that has been introduced to the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees, as a result of a federal investigation he helped instigate which substantiated his allegations.
