SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a Baker’s Challenge on Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
This month, the challenge is to find a hand-pie recipe to wow the judges. Hand-pies can be sweet, like an apple turnover, or savory like an empanada. The baked goods need to have a crust wrapped around the filling of your choice and be able to be eaten out of your hand. Bring the cookbook used and the pies to our meeting to see who will be July’s Baker of the Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.