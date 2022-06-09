SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host an Outdoor Craft for Adults: Beachside Terrarium, on Thursday, June 16, at 5:30 pm.
Participants will make an open terrarium-type landscape with layers of sand, rocks and shells in a clear container, creating a mini beach scene.
Register online at www.myespl.org. Call the library at 401-231-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.