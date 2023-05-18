GLOCESTER – Chepachet Baptist Church will host its Music at the Meeting House event on Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m.
The church will celebrate three bicentennial events (some postponed due to COVID): the building of the Chepachet Meeting House (in 1821), the gathering of the Chepachet Free Will Baptist Church (in 1822), and the installation of the historic Holbrook steeple bell (cast in 1822, first rung in 1823). The talk and concert will take place at the Meeting House, 1213 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, just west of the rotary.
The program will consist of an illustrated presentation by Clifford Brown focusing on both the church's founding era and the subsequent role of the church in the community – accompanied by music appropriate to the talk, sung by Music at the Meeting House veterans Jason Shealy and Grace Norton, with Marie Kane on piano, Klancy Martin on trumpet, and Marilyn Knight playing the church's 120-year-old tracker pipe organ.
Topics discussed will include the gathering of the congregation, the design of the meeting house by a famous New England church architect, the raising of the building, the historic Holbrook steeple bell (among the oldest Holbrooks in America), pew-holder participation in the Dorr Rebellion (including Dorr’s lieutenant governor, chief legal advisor, and chief military officer), the church in the Civil War, the church in the temperance movement (the movement's most iconic song will be sung), Chepachet’s ancient Memorial Day celebrations, Old Home Day celebrations (with historic photographs) and the creation of Chepachet's Ancient & Horribles Fourth of July Parade. Since President John Tyler played a key role in the Dorr Rebellion, guests will hear and be invited to sing "Tippecanoe and Tyler Too!"
The event is open to the public and free. A freewill offering will be taken. There will be refreshments served following the concert.
