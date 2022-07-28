SMITHFIELD – Bike from Providence to Georgiaville Pond for a Sunday-evening swim on Sunday, July 31, at 4:30 p.m., as part of the “Explore the Woonasquatucket — Source to Sea” recreational series.
Join the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council on an evening bike ride to Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield, and then cool down with a swim at the town beach. This trip is 13 miles round trip and costs $4 per person (fee for non-Smithfield residents). This ride may not be suitable for children or new riders. The ride begins at 4:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo St. in Providence, and starts on the off-road portion of the Woonasquatucket River Greenway bike path. It then hops on-road through Johnston and into Smithfield. Participants must bring their own bike, wear a helmet, and be prepared for some rolling hills.
