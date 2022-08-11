SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced that its Adult Bingo Reading Challenge ends Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Participants should have their Bingo cards stamped to receive raffle tickets. The Adult Summer Reading Raffle Basket winners will be drawn on Aug. 17.
