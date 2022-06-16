SCITUATE – The Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club invites the public to discover amateur, or “ham,” radio by participating in the club’s annual Field Day, set for Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, on the grounds of the Scituate Senior Center, the former Chopmist Hill Inn, Route 102, Scituate. Activities are conducted regardless of the weather.
Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, Field Day is BVARC’s largest event of the year. The two-day event offers visitors the opportunity to discover what amateur radio involves, and the service ham radio provides, including emergency communications.
Two radio stations will be set up on the grounds, including a GOTA (Get on The Air) station, where visitors will be afforded the chance to operate radios and make contacts with other hams worldwide. The stations will be on the air continuously from Saturday at 2 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.
Demonstrations are planned, including operating with low power, using satellites to make radio contacts, communicating with Morse code and use of solar panels to power radios.
Refreshments will be available. BVARC’s Field Day culminates the weeklong Amateur Radio Week.
More information about the radio club and field day is available at the club’s web site at www.w1ddd.org.
