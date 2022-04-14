SCITUATE – Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, will host a blood drive on Friday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, in Aldrich Hall.
Donations will be taken by appointment. Visit www.ribc.org/drives to schedule an appointment with sponsor code 0773.
Masks and identification will be required.
