SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter? on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.This family game night will be co-sponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.Register to help ensure game choices are age appropriate. Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call 401-821-7910.
