SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Books are Fun book group on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 4:30 p.m.
This group is for children in 4th or 5th grade who love to read and discuss books. The group will continue to meet once a month during the school year.
Register online at www.myespl.org. For more information, contact Ms. Carol at childrens@myespl.org.
