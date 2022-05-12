SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Books are Fun book group on Thursday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m.
This will be the last meeting for this school year. Children in grades 4 and 5 are invited to this book discussion group.
Register online at www.myespl.org. For more information, email childrens@myespl.org.
