First term council member Angelica Bovis has announced her candidacy for re-election.
In her press release, Bovis said, “It has been a great privilege and honor to serve the residents of the town of Smithfield during the last two years. If re-elected to the Town Council, I will continue to advocate on behalf of the taxpayers to responsibly expand the Town’s commercial tax base while at the same time work on initiatives that preserve the historical and rural character of Smithfield.”
Bovis is a lifelong resident of Smithfield and graduate of the Smithfield public school system. She is also a liaison to the Smithfield Land Trust and council representative to the Capital Committee and the Camp Shepard Committee. Bovis said that “a by-product of the recent pandemic is that our wonderful trail systems have seen a dramatic increase in use. Smithfield residents have become more cognizant of recreational amenities that they never knew existed within their town.” Bovis said she considers it a priority to keep recreation safe and accessible, as well as create new recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy.
During the past two years, Bovis served with the Capital Committee and worked closely with the Town Manager and department directors to address the town’s aging infrastructure. Bovis said, “on the Capital Committee we are tasked with prioritizing and planning for future infrastructure improvements up to 20 years in advance. Formulating a plan and sticking to it is the most effective way to complete necessary projects in a timely manner.” Some infrastructure projects in the works are the renovation of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, the allocation of 1.6 million dollars of federal funds to rebuild the Boyle Athletic Complex, and the commencement of a new fire station at the route 116/7 corridor. Bovis also voted in favor of dramatically increasing funding allocated towards road paving in town.
If re-elected to the Town Council, Bovis said she pledges to continue to advocate for all residents to maintain the delicate balance between responsible economic development and preservation of the cultural and recreational resources that make Smithfield unique. She also said she plans to work closely with students and small business in town to implement collaborative programs for recreation. “It is important that with the progression of technology and infrastructure that open space is still maintained for future generations to enjoy” she said.
“I look forward to continuing the progress that was made during the last two years and humbly ask for your support on Nov. 8, so our town can continue to thrive and move in a positive direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.