TAUNTON, Mass. – Bristol County Savings Bank will hold a free, educational home buyer’s seminar for those thinking about purchasing a house in the future on Thursday, June 23, at the bank’s Greenville branch office, 584 Putnam Pike, from 5 to 7 p.m.
John Maurice, a mortgage consultant with the bank, will provide information on the loan process, finance options and down payment requirements to purchase a home. In addition, the event will feature guest speakers Philip Gasbarro, attorney with the law offices of Philip W. Gasbarro; and Paula Allin, real estate agent at HomeSmart Professionals.
According to the organizers, those attending and approved for a mortgage with Bristol County Savings Bank will receive a $300 credit towards closing costs (some restrictions may apply). Reservations are required and seating is limited. Call 401-312-7122 by Monday, June 20 to reserve a seat.
