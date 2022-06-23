SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High School Music Department will present a Cabaret on Friday, June 24, with two shows, at 5:30 and 8 p.m., at the High School, 90 Pleasant View Ave.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. The school’s cafeteria will be transformed into a musical nightspot that will feature a completely student-run Broadway review that includes numbers from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hairspray,” and “Rent.”
A concession stand will be available for drinks and snacks. Proceeds from the event will support the music program at Smithfield High School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
